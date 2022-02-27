Independence police pursue alleged armed robbery suspects into South Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department pursued armed robbery suspects from Independence into South Kansas City around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, according to IPD spokesperson Jack Taylor.

Police said the suspects allegedly committed an armed robbery in the 9300 block of east U.S. 40 Highway.

Later police spotted the suspect vehicle near U.S. Highway 40 and Denton Road.

When the vehicle fled from authorities, Independence police then pursued the suspects into South KCMO, ultimately ending near 57th and Woodridge.

Three suspects were taken into custody.

Police also said the car the suspects were driving is totaled, although it is unknown what caused the damage.

