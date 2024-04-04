Independence police report Wednesday night homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence say one person died late Wednesday night in a homicide.

A police spokesperson said officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 8700 block of U.S. 24 Highway after receiving word that someone had been shot.

Police say the victim was declared deceased at the scene.

The spokesperson said a person of interest is in custody.

Police provided the public no other information about the incident.

