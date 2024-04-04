Watch Now
Independence police report Wednesday night homicide

Charlie Keegan
Posted at 12:22 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 13:25:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence say one person died late Wednesday night in a homicide.

A police spokesperson said officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 8700 block of U.S. 24 Highway after receiving word that someone had been shot.

Police say the victim was declared deceased at the scene.

The spokesperson said a person of interest is in custody.

Police provided the public no other information about the incident.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

