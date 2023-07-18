Watch Now
Independence police searching for hit-and-run driver who hit bicyclist

Posted at 4:31 PM, Jul 18, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department needs the public's help to find a hit-and-run driver who hit and seriously injured a bicyclist.

The crash happened at 9:35 p.m. on June 27, 2023, on Missouri 291 Highway just south of Kentucky Road, according to police.

A dark-colored sedan hit the bicyclist and did not stop.

Anyone with information about this case should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

