Independence police searching for hit-and-run driver who hit bicyclist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department needs the public's help to find a hit-and-run driver who hit and seriously injured a bicyclist.

The crash happened at 9:35 p.m. on June 27, 2023, on Missouri 291 Highway just south of Kentucky Road, according to police.

A dark-colored sedan hit the bicyclist and did not stop.

Anyone with information about this case should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

