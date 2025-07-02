Independence police searching for vehicle involved in striking victim outside karaoke bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is attempting to find the driver of a vehicle involved in striking a victim outside a karaoke bar early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. outside of Rhinestone Cowgirls, located at 11703 East 23rd Street S.

Police said the suspect struck the victim with the vehicle, which police described as a dark-colored 2022 (or newer) diesel Chevy Silverado with an lowa license plate, following an argument.

The victim is in critical condition, according to police.

The suspect is believed to be a white male, with brown hair, no facial hair, 35-40 years old and a tall, slender build. Police said he may go by the name "JP."

Authorities said the vehicle may have an unknown amount of damage to the front.

Anyone with additional information can contact Detective Thompson at 816-325-6912 or thompson@indepmo.org.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.