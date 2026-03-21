Independence police warn of dolls sold at Cargo Largo potentially contaminated with fentanyl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department was alerted by Cargo Largo on Saturday about Barbie dolls that may be contaminated with fentanyl.

The dolls may have been contaminated before arriving at Cargo Largo in Independence.

IPD reports the majority of the sold Barbies have been tracked down, but there are still two to three outstanding as of about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The dolls were purchased between Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, per police.

Call IPD at 816-836-3600 if you believe you may have purchased these dolls, and the police will recover them.

Pictures of the Barbies can be found on the Independence Police Department’s Facebook page.

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