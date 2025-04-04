Independence woman arrested, charged with defrauding elderly woman of over $1 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence woman was arrested Thursday following a five-count indictment by a federal grand jury charging her with defrauding an elderly woman of over $1 million for almost two years.

It is alleged that 35-year-old Amanda Sargent, who was charged in the indictment on March 26, defrauded an elderly woman she met on Facebook.

Authorities said Sargent made false claims to the victim and received over $1 million across a nearly two-year period.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by an elderly woman who believed she was a victim of fraud by Sargent.

Authorities said the woman met Sargent in a Facebook group connecting those experiencing homelessness to resources in the Kansas City area.

In late 2021, Sargent posted in the Facebook group seeking help to pay for car repairs. The woman then responded by sending a "small amount of money," according to authorities.

Over the next nearly two years, Sargent made false claims that she needed help paying medical bills for her and her children as well as rent, utilities, and even assistance paying for a kidney transplant, authorities said.

The victim believed she was helping a family in need and sent Sargent over $1 million from late 2021 until mid-2023.

Sargent ended up withdrawing all the donations in cash for her personal use.

If convicted, Sargent faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office is completed.

