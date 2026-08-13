Individual wanted for attempted murder, aggravated battery arrested during multi-agency effort

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multi-agency effort in Kansas led to the arrest of a man wanted for attempted murder and aggravated battery in a Linn County Sheriff's Office investigation.

On Tuesday, the Linn County Sheriff's Office was attempting to find a man wanted in an investigation and shared an associated vehicle description. The Miami County Sheriff's Office located a matching vehicle and gathered information the man was at a Miami County residence, according to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff's Office.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office, along with the Miami County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation High Risk Warrant Team (HRWT), went to a residence near 327th Street and Plum Creek Road on Wednesday.

The man surrendered to police around 3 p.m. He was arrested and released to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, per a press release.

On Thursday, the Linn County Sheriff's Office released additional details on the man taken into custody.

Matthew Hudson was wanted for an incident Tuesday in Mound City, Kansas. Hudson allegedly beat a female victim and attempted to run her over with a vehicle before leaving the scene, according to a press release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

Hudson is currently being held at the Linn County jail.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office said it also took another wanted individual into custody in a separate incident in Lawrence with the help of the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Parole Division.

That individual was wanted for suspected parole violations. Additional charges are expected as the Miami County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

"The continued teamwork between the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and our local and state law enforcement partners demonstrates a shared commitment to keeping Miami County safe," the sheriff's office said on social media. "Through these partnerships, we will continue working to ensure Miami County does not become a safe haven for individuals seeking to evade law enforcement or engage in criminal activity."

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