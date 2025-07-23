Infant death in 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri, ruled homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After months of investigation, the death of an infant in 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri, has been ruled a homicide.

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2024, to Children’s Mercy Hospital regarding an assault in the 8000 block of NW Milrey Drive.

Hospital staff told officers that infant Mateo Rideout arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police identified a person of interest and took that person into custody for further questioning.

Days later, on Nov. 5, 2024, Mateo died as a result of his injuries. Born Sept. 5, 2024, he was two months old at the time of his death.

KCPD ruled the death suspicious in nature while awaiting the final autopsy report, which was ready June 10.

As the death was ruled a homicide, the case has been submitted to Platte County prosecutors for charging consideration.

Mateo’s death brings the 2024 homicide total in KCMO to 145.

