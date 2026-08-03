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Injury crash leads to traffic issues on Interstate 35 north of Liberty

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 11:30 a.m. | The Missouri Department of Transportation says the right lane of northbound I-35 is now getting by.

ORIGINAL REPORT | An injury crash involving a tractor-trailer and three other vehicles has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 north of Liberty.

First responders were called just before 10 a.m. to the crash, located just north of NE 112th Street in Clay County.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says injuries were reported in the crash.

Hazardous materials crews have also been requested to clean up a fuel leak from the semi.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off at U.S. 69 Highway.

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This is a developing story and will be updated.

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