Injury crash leads to traffic issues on Interstate 35 north of Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 11:30 a.m. | The Missouri Department of Transportation says the right lane of northbound I-35 is now getting by.

UPDATE: CLAY COUNTY - RIGHT LANE CLOSED ON I-35 NB PAST MM 21.2 DUE TO INCIDENT. #KCTRAFFIC https://t.co/sd7vXd5V0d — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) August 3, 2026

ORIGINAL REPORT | An injury crash involving a tractor-trailer and three other vehicles has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 north of Liberty.

First responders were called just before 10 a.m. to the crash, located just north of NE 112th Street in Clay County.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says injuries were reported in the crash.

Northbound I-35 is shut down at the 21-mile marker (near Edgar Petty Road) due to an injury crash involving a semi and three other vehicles. The semi also is leaking fuel on the highway. — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) August 3, 2026

Hazardous materials crews have also been requested to clean up a fuel leak from the semi.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off at U.S. 69 Highway.

KC SCOUT

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—