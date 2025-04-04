Inmate death investigation underway at Wyandotte County Detention Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Detention Center is investigating the death of an inmate Thursday night.

Emergency personnel responded to a medical emergency in one of the housing units at approximately 9:00 p.m.

Staff began life-saving measures, and EMS was contacted.

EMS responded and later pronounced Theodore Bunting, 37, dead.

Bunting was being held on aggravated assault and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon charges since Nov. 15, 2024.

