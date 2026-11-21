JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) took to social media on Friday to announce their investigation into an inmate death at the Jackson County Detention Center (JCDC)

According to MSHP, two inmates were found unconscious around 7 a.m. this morning. One individual was pronounced dead depsite receiving life-saving measures. The other was hospitalized and released to JCDC in stable condition.

MSHP's Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) was requested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office to investigate the matter. According to officials, additional information is not available "to protect the integrity of this investigation."

In-Custody Death Investigation - Jackson County The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s @MSHPTrooperDDCC is investigating the death of an inmate at the Jackson County Detention Center which occurred on 11/20/2026. See below for more details. ⬇️ https://t.co/9xKLLdK6oP — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) November 20, 2026

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