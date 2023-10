KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate was found dead Thursday at the United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth, officials at the prison said.

Staff at the prison located Juan Pablo Perez-Gomez, 31, unresponsive.

Emergency medical services attempted life-saving efforts but later ruled Perez-Gomez was dead.

Perez-Gomez had been serving a 41-month sentence for assaulting a federal officer.

No word on the cause of death.

