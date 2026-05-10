Investigation launched after shots fired outside Lawrence bar early Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after shots were fired outside of a Lawrence bar early Saturday morning.

Lawrence police said nobody was hit by the gunfire, which happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officers are looking to talk to the occupants of a black Nissan registered to an owner in Topeka.

Lawrence Police Department

Witnesses told police that an employee at Replay Lounge tried to intervene to stop the fight and was hit in the face. They were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

According to police, one of the men involved in the original fight pulled out a gun and fired at least two shots, but didn’t hit anyone. The men then took off.

Officers recovered shell casings from the scene and interviewed several witnesses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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