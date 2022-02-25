Investigation leads to Independence man's arrest for allegedly possessing child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence, Missouri, man was arrested on Thursday for possession of child pornography.

The arrest of Andrew Blackmon, 26, came after an investigation by several agencies.

On Thursday, investigators conducted a search warrant at Blackmon's home located near east 6th Terrace South but weren't able to contact him.

Later that day, he was contacted on Clay Edwards Drive in North Kansas City.

Investigators found child pornography was located on his cell phone and computer equipment. He was arrested and transported to the Clay County Jail.

Blackmon remains in jail with a $10,000 bond.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit, the Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Missouri Digital Forensic Center assisted with the investigation.

