Investigation underway after inmate death at Clay County Detention Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the Oct. 10 death of an inmate at the Clay County Detention Center.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said deputies were called to the jail just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 10 after an inmate discovered his cellmate unresponsive.

Other inmates, jail staff and paramedics performed life-saving measures on the inmate before they were transported to the hospital.

The spokesperson said the inmate, identified as 48-year-old Christopher G. Ballowe, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The spokesperson said the cause of death appeared to be suicide.

