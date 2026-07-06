Investigation underway after inmate found dead Sunday at Lansing Correctional Facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate on Sunday at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

A KDOC spokesperson said George Eugene Phillips, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday. Paramedics and staff responded and attempted to revive Phillips but were unsuccessful.

An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death.

Phillips was in prison on a 48-year sentence for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and a criminal threat out of Sedgwick County, Kansas.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.