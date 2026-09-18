Investigation underway after man found dead Friday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a man’s death Friday afternoon as a homicide.

Around 3:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting call near the intersection of E. 9th Street and Denver Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located the body of an adult male behind a home on the south side of the intersection.

Additional officers located a subject of interest and took the person in for questioning.

Detectives believe an altercation between the two subjects escalated before ending in gunfire.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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