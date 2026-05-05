Investigation underway after reported home explosion in Odessa early Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation has been launched after emergency personnel responded to a reported explosion at a home on Otway Street in Odessa, Missouri, early Monday morning.

The public is asked to avoid the area surrounding Otway Street and Russell Street.

People directly impacted by the incident were safely evacuated from the immediate area, city officials said.

Officials said the situation is contained and there is no ongoing threat to the general public.

First responders remain on scene and are actively managing the incident along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and specialized response teams.

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