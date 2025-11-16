Investigation underway following police shooting Sunday morning in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting involving Kansas City, Missouri, police Sunday morning.

Troopers say the shooting took place in the 1200 block of NE Parvin Road in the Northland.

It’s unclear if any officers were struck. No word on the conditions of any of those involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

