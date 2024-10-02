Investigators believe Kansas City man is responsible for 35 robberies since December 2023, court docs say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man charged with six counts of robbery and six counts of armed criminal action could be responsible for 35 robberies since December 2023, according to a court document.

Manyiuel Caldwell, 18, is being held without bond at the Jackson County Detention Center.

"The Court further finds by clear and convincing evidence that no combination of non-monetary conditions and monetary conditions will secure the safety of the community or other person, including but not limited to the crime victim and witnesses," a court document states.

Kansas City, Missouri, detectives have spent nearly a year investigating a series of armed robberies.

Caldwell is charged with three robberies on July 5 and three more robberies on July 7, according to court documents.

One of the robberies Caldwell is accused of committing happened July 5 at a store whose address is blacked out in court documents.

A surveillance camera captured Caldwell as he walked into the store wearing a dark blue hoodie, a white face covering and black pants with three vertical white stripes on each leg.

He also wore blue rubber gloves and carried a black handgun, according to the court document.

The second man stayed at the store's door while Caldwell walked behind the counter and pointed his gun at the clerk.

The clerk opened the registers and Caldwell grabbed the cash, according to the court document.

In a robbery on July 7, two Black men walked east through a parking lot and entered the store.

Caldwell wore a blue hooded jacket, a black face covering, a white tank top along with black shorts with a white Nike emblem on the left leg.

He carried an AK-style rifle which he pointed at the clerk, according to the court document.

The clerk opened the cash register, Caldwell grabbed the money and both robbers ran from the store.

"Forensic analysis has also linked Manyiuel Caldwell as a suspect to a residential robbery and he is believed to be the suspect in approximately 35 armed robberies since December 2023," according to court documents.

—

