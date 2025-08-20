Investigators: Leawood house fire Tuesday caused by lightning strike

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire Tuesday night in Leawood that injured two firefighters and caused significant damage to a house was caused by a lightning strike.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Leawood Fire Department crews were called to a house fire in the 11900 block of Cherokee Drive.

The first crews reported heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home and requested additional units from nearby agencies.

Due to the size of the fire, crews were forced to fight the blaze defensively. While putting out the fire, two firefighters received medical treatment for minor injuries.

Courtesy Victor Suroff

The residents of the house were not home at the time of the fire; no civilians were injured.

After crews extinguished the fire late Tuesday, investigators were able to start their work.

On Wednesday, they concluded a lightning strike from storms that moved through the area roughly 12 hours earlier was the most likely cause of the fire.

