Jackson County Circuit Court warns of jury duty scam

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Circuit Court is warning residents about a jury duty scam.

The court said some members of the public have received a phone scam that “falsely claims people will face punishment for missing jury service.”

As part of the scam, the recipient is told to pay, either over the phone or online, to avoid being arrested.

While the scammer may use the name of an actual judge and the call may appear to be official, the court never threatens “to arrest people in connection with jury service, and it does not ask anyone to pay fines over the phone.”

A court spokesperson said any jury service questions can be directed to 816-881-3602.

