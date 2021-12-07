Jackson County deputy involved in shooting Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County deputy was involved in a shooting on Monday night.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, the shooting happened in the 28900 block of SE Moreland Road in Blue Springs.
Forte said deputies encountered a person who was armed.
No deputies were injured in the shooting.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.
This story is developing and will be updated.
