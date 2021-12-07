Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Jackson County deputy involved in shooting Monday night

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jaromir Chalabala
Blue police lights
Blue police lights
Posted at 8:34 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 21:46:08-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County deputy was involved in a shooting on Monday night.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, the shooting happened in the 28900 block of SE Moreland Road in Blue Springs.

Forte said deputies encountered a person who was armed.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Season of Hope Toy Drive