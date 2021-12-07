Jackson County deputy involved in shooting Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County deputy was involved in a shooting on Monday night.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, the shooting happened in the 28900 block of SE Moreland Road in Blue Springs.

Forte said deputies encountered a person who was armed.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .