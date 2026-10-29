Jackson County Detention Center officer charged with attempting to distribute LSD inside facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County Detention Center corrections officer faces charges of attempted contraband distribution.

Jeremy Mfundu, 31, of Raytown, is charged with delivery of a prohibited article into jail and one count of conspiracy to commit the delivery of a controlled substance.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it received information in July about suspected contraband at the detention center, prompting the autorization of an investigation by the Jackson County Drug Task Force.

The task force received a tip on Sept. 30 of attempts by inmates to introduce a controlled substance at the detention center, located at 7000 E. U.S. 40 Highway. Investigators were informed a person had obtained LSD papers and intended to smuggle them into the facility for distribution.

On Oct. 13, the task force learned an inmate had ordered the person with the contraband to call Mfundu.

Investigators recorded a phone call two days later between Mfundu and the informant. During the call, Mfundu said he would meet that person to pick up “paperwork” for an inmate.

Investigators photographed Mfundu during the exchange and recorded him verbally confirming he knew what the papers were and who they were going to, per a court document.

Mfundu, who worked for the detention center for two years, was arrested on Oct. 16 when he showed up for work.

He was placed on unpaid leave after the arrest.

In an interview with investigators, Mfundu admitted to giving his phone number to an inmate, arranging pickup of the LSD papers and intending to smuggle them into the detention facility.

The papers were found in his vehicle during a search. While he said he knew they were contraband, he claimed he did not know exactly what they were, a court document said.

In a statement, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté addressed the incident, noting no employees are above the law.

“As Sheriff of Jackson County, Missouri, I want to emphasize that this incident does not diminish the dedication and professionalism of the many corrections professionals who work tirelessly to maintain a safe and secure environment for inmates, staff, and the public at the detention center. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining public trust, upholding the law, and ensuring accountability at every level of our organization. Credible allegations of misconduct will be taken seriously, investigated thoroughly, and addressed appropriately. No employee is above the law. When evidence establishes unlawful conduct, those responsible will be held accountable and may face criminal prosecution and termination of employment, as appropriate."

Mfundu is being held in an adjoining area detention facility on a $50,000 secured bond.

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