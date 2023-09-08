Jackson County judge sentences cop killer to life in prison without parole

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A convicted cop killer avoided the death penalty, but a Jackson County judge ruled Friday the killer will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Ian McCarthy, 45, shot and killed a Clinton, Missouri, police officer, Gary Michael, on Aug. 6, 2017.

Michael pulled over McCarthy for a registration violation.

Moments later, McCarthy got out of a pickup truck, shot and killed Officer Michael.

Officers tracked down McCarthy about 48 hours after Officer Michael's death.

The jury could only unanimously agree a sentence of death could be appropriate, per Henry County Prosecuting Attorney LaChrisha Gray.

That meant the judge would decide McCarthy's fate.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.