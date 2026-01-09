Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jackson County prosecutor says cases filed, conviction rates improve over 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson released her 2025 annual report, wrapping up her first year in office.

"We charged more cases, built stronger partnerships with law enforcement, and implemented innovative strategies for prosecution that are already delivering promising results," according to Johnson.

She says case filing rates climbed to 73%, and conviction rates reached nearly 70% in 2025, an 8% increase over 2024.

Johnson says she strengthened partnerships with law enforcement, pointing to a 14% increase overall in case referrals compared to the previous year.

According to the report, prosecutors filed 70% of domestic assault cases submitted, an increase of 16% over 2024.

Action on cases involving crimes against children also improved. For domestic assaults against children, there was a nearly 90% increase in cases filed, and a 75% increase in law enforcement referrals from 2024-2025.

Child sexual abuse cases saw a 23% increase in filings compared to 2024.

In 2026, Johnson says the office plans to launch a defendant survey initiative to better understand the root causes of crime, and invest more in diversion programs

