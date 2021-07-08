Jackson County Sheriff investigates Sibley homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened in Sibley, Missouri, Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened near Homer's Landing in Sibley, an unincorporated area.

A 29-year-old man was killed.

The sheriff's office said a female suspect is in custody.

Kansas City, Missouri, police assisted in the investigation.

