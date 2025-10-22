Jackson County Sheriff's Department investigating inmate's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an inmate who died after being taken to a hospital on October 19.

The inmate was a 44-year-old man from Independence. His name and why he was being held in the jail at 1300 Cherry St., in KCMO have not been released.

He suffered what appeared to be a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital, according to a news release from the sheriff's department. The sheriff's department found out Tuesday the inmate died at the hospital.

An initial investigation found no physical interaction happened between the inmate and corrections officers, the news release states. Sheriff's department detectives are continuing to investigate what happened.

"The loss of a life is always tragic, and our hearts go out to those affected as we work to learn what happened," Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said in the news release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

