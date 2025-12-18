Jackson County Sheriff's deputy injured in two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Grain Valley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Grain Valley at Buckner Tarsney and Ryan roads.

A vehicle hit the deputy's vehicle in the intersection.

The deputy was then taken to a hospital. No information was released on his condition.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene conducting the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

