Jackson County Sheriff's Office investigating detention center inmate death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Jackson County Detention Center inmate who died at the hospital Saturday.

The Kansas City Fire Department was called to the detention center around 11 p.m. Thursday after corrections officers were alerted about an inmate having an apparent medical emergency in his cell.

The 42-year-old man — who was booked into the jail July 14 — was taken to a local hospital where he was placed on life support. He was pronounced dead around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

His identity has not been released at this time.

“Any loss of life in our custody is a matter we take with the utmost seriousness, and I extend my condolences to the individual’s family," Sheriff Darryl Forté said in a press release Saturday. "Our focus remains on supporting the investigative process and ensuring a complete review of the incident.”

The inmate didn't have contact with staff or the other inmates before the medical incident, and no foul play is suspected at this time, according to a preliminary investigation.

The sheriff's office is investigating the circumstances of his death, while the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death.

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