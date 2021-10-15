Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating JCDC inmate death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Jackson County Detention Center inmate Friday.

Around noon, the inmate entered the detention center, according to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté.

Shortly after, the inmate was transported to an area hospital, where he died several hours later.

The sheriff’s office is investigating death of an inmate at the JCDC. Inmate entered the detention center around noon today. Inmate was transported to hospital shortly thereafter where he died several hours later. Will update soon. @JacksonCountyMO @kcmo @JCSheriffOffice pic.twitter.com/DBfason90J — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) October 15, 2021

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .