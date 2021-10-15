Watch
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating JCDC inmate death

Ron Busse - KSHB 41 News
<p>The Jackson County Detention Center</p>
Posted at 5:04 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 18:04:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Jackson County Detention Center inmate Friday.

Around noon, the inmate entered the detention center, according to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté.

Shortly after, the inmate was transported to an area hospital, where he died several hours later.

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

