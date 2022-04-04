Jackson County Sheriff's Office responds to life-threatening shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office located a victim with gunshot wounds in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday afternoon.
Police found the victim shortly after 3 p.m. at Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Agnes Avenue.
The victim's injuries are considered life-threatening.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.
