Jackson County Sheriff's Office responds to life-threatening shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office located a victim with gunshot wounds in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday afternoon.

Police found the victim shortly after 3 p.m. at Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Agnes Avenue.

The victim's injuries are considered life-threatening.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .