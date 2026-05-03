Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for 14-year-old girl last seen in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs the public's help to find a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Independence.

Isabella Delaney is white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds with blond hair. She was last seen at 3324 North Twyman Road wearing a gray zipper jacket, black crop top, red plaid pajama pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Isabella should call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 816-541-8017 or 911.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.