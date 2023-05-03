Jackson Mahomes arrested Wednesday morning on aggravated sexual battery, battery charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson Mahomes, younger brother to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Wednesday morning for aggravated sexual battery and a battery charge, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office Booking and Release Report.

The 22-year-old social media influencer was arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning in Overland Park, Kansas by Johnson County Sheriff's deputies.

Jail records show he was formally booked into the Johnson County Jail 40 minutes later on three counts aggravated sexual battery, a class A felony, and one count battery, according to Johnson County Court records.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is set to appear in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Department.

