Jayhawks men’s basketball assistant coach suspended after DUI arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Jayhawks men’s baseball assistant coach Joe Dooley has been suspended after he was arrested late Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Online court records reveal Dooley was arrested around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Running Ridge Road in Lawrence.

Lawrence police cited Dooley with driving under the influence, failing to stop at an accident and transporting an open container.

Jayhawks head coach Bill Self released a statement Sunday.

“We are aware assistant coach Joe Dooley was arrested for driving under the influence,” Self said in the statement. “Joe exercised poor judgment and will be suspended for three weeks, effective immediately.”

Self went on to say that Dooley was remorseful, apologetic and “accepts the consequences of his actions.”

