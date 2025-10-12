JoCo Sheriff crisis negotiators resolve overnight standoff in Spring Hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crisis negotiators were able to successfully resolve a standoff overnight in Spring Hill.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to assist the Spring Hill Police Department on a disturbance in a home in the 19100 block of W. 209th Street.

When a subject refused to exit the home, members of the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team were deployed to the scene.

Within 20 minutes, crisis negotiators established contact with the subject, who surrendered without further incident and was taken into custody.

