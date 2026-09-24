Johnson County Community College police officer charged in 2024 rape case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County Community College police officer has been charged with rape in connection with a 2024 assault in Westport.

Just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2024, Kansas City, Missouri, police were requested to respond to a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located a victim who told officers she had been raped and assaulted by a man in his vehicle near a Westport club.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed the victim was too intoxicated to consent.

The victim told detectives that she did not remember leaving the club with the suspect, later identified as Rodrigo A. Sanchez-Flores.

The victim underwent a SANE exam, which revealed DNA that found “very strong support” that Sanchez-Flores was the contributor.

Earlier this month, Jackson County prosecutors charged Sanchez-Flores with one count of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree sodomy.

Sanchez-Flores was arrested and made his initial appearance before a Jackson County Circuit Court judge on Wednesday. He remains in custody on a $100,000, cash-only bond.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to Johnson County Community College for a statement on Sanchez-Flores and will update this story if one is received.

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