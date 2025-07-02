Johnson County District Attorney files dozens of criminal charges against Kansas woman 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Ottawa, Kansas, woman faces more than three dozen criminal charges in connection with an ongoing investigation in Olathe.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday charged Wendy Susan Hopkins, 54, with 48 criminal charges including identity theft, computer crime, theft, forgery and mistreatment of an elder person.

Hopkins was arrested late Wednesday morning and booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center, where she remained Wednesday afternoon on a $500,000 bond.

A spokesperson with the district attorney’s office said victims of the alleged crimes may have involved patients of Rockhill Women’s Center, a full-service OB/GYN practice operating in the Kansas City area.

Patients who experienced any financial card fraud between September 2022 and November 2023 are asked to call their local police department.

Hopkins is set to be arraigned before a Johnson County District Court judge in a hearing set for 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 3.

