Johnson County Executive Airport closed after engine failure causes plane to flip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Executive Airport is closed after a plane crash Sunday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., the pilot of a Cessna 182 was approaching Runway 18, according to a county spokesperson.

As the aircraft approached landing, the engine failed and the plane flipped over.

The pilot, the only person on the aircraft, was safely removed. No injuries were reported.

The county spokesperson confirmed the Cessna 182 left Newton, Kansas, before arriving in Olathe.

It is unknown at this time when the airport will reopen.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

—

