KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County jury found a man guilty of capital murder Monday in the death of his pregnant girlfriend.

Devonte Wash, 30, shot and killed Ashley Harlan, whose body was found January 30, 2018, inside an Olathe townhouse in the 1200 block of Westerfield Place.

Harlan, 23, was pregnant with a baby boy when she was murdered.

Wash was Harlan's boyfriend.

