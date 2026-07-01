Johnson County jury found man guilty Wednesday of 13 charges of sex crimes with underage victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County jury found an accused child sex criminal guilty of 13 counts Wednesday, including rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Jacob Artist Fontes allegedly drugged an underage victim in late December 2024 and committed sex crimes with the girl.

Fontes also committed other sex crimes with the girl in January 2025.

He is at the Johnson County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

Fontes is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 10.

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