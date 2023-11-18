Johnson County pediatric neurologist is charged with attempted production of child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal prosecutors charged a Johnson County, Kansas, pediatric neurology specialist with one count of attempted production of child pornography.

Brian Aalbers was arrested on Thursday, Nov.16, roughly two weeks after a federal complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri.

Court documents state that Oct. 23, 2023, Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were sent to meet a reporting party who said he located hidden video cameras.

The location of where the officers were sent and other details were blacked out in a heavily redacted court document.

Aalbers arrived at the scene, but did not provide a statement, according to the court document.

The person who reported the hidden video cameras contacted KCMO police about text messages he received from Aalbers.

Officers found Aalbers in a Lenexa hotel and took him to Advent Health for voluntary treatment, the document states.

The hospital security staff took a backpack from Aalbers that contained laptop computers, iPad tablets and a cell phone.

Aalbers did not have access to the devices while in the facility and asked a friend to get his backpack.

According to the court document, Aalbers asked that person to destroy the devices because there was "bad stuff" on them.

In November, a forensic examiner told investigators there were over 20,000 videos found on a MacBook Pro.

The videos were from Dec. 2020 to October 2023.

In addition, the forensic examiner "noted that approximately 10-12 additional minor victims were captured in the video recordings."

Aalbers made an initial appearance before a judge on Thursday, where Magistrate Judge Sarah W. Hays set a preliminary and detention hearing in the cast for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Aalbers remained in federal custody as of Friday night.

