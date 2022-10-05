Johnson County reviewing whether election workers' personal information was compromised

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the arrest of an executive with Konnech Corporation in Los Angeles County, Johnson County officials are looking into whether the information of election workers was compromised.

A spokesperson for Johnson County said the county uses PollChief as its election worker management system. Konnech Corporation distributes and sells PollChief.

On Tuesday, Eugene Yu, the CEO of Konnech, was arrested on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information of election workers.

A statement from the Los Angeles District Attorney specified the allegations that prompted the arrest did not involve election results.

"This investigation is concerned solely with the personal identifying information of election workers," the statement said. "In this case, the alleged conduct had no impact on the tabulation of votes and did not alter election results. But security in all aspects of any election is essential so that we all have full faith in the integrity of the election process.”

Johnson County said it would continue to share more information as it's available.

"We are aware of the issue and are looking into the impact, if any, on data related to Johnson County election workers," the county said in a statement. "We will continue to share information as we learn more."

This is developing story and will be updated.

