Johnson County sheriff’s deputy loses license after fraudulent Pokemon transaction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Kansas, sheriff's deputy has lost his law enforcement license after an investigation revealed he attempted to make a fraudulent transaction involving Pokemon cards.

Earlier this month, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training revoked the law enforcement license of William Knight.

Knight, 32, had served as a deputy in Johnson County from March 8, 2019 to May 13, 2022.

In early May, Knight was charged in Johnson County District Court with unlawful acts involving a theft detection device.

According to records, Knight was shopping at an area store when, while scanning items, he “aroused the suspicions” of an asset protection investigator.

The investigator discovered that Knight had taken the barcodes off of several items of less expensive products he had previously purchased and then placed them over 12 sets of Pokemon cards.

The value of the cards was estimated at nearly $400.

Knight was arrested and booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on May 13, where he spent two days in custody before posting $2,500 bond.

Knight entered a diversion agreement with county prosecutors in August.

