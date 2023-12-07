Johnson County Sheriff's Office asks for public's help in solving 27-year-old cold case of Tawnya D. Knight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving the 27-year-old cold case of Tawnya D. Knight's murder.

Knight was reportedly last seen by an acquaintance in the evening hours of Dec. 7, 1996, in Spring Hill, Kansas. She was reported missing the following day.

Six months later, on June 7, 1997, Knight's remains were found on a farmer's field in the 21000 block of U.S. 169 Highway in Spring Hill.

Anyone who has information pertaining to Knight's murder is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff's Office's Investigations Division at (913)-715-5560.

