Johnson County Sheriff's Office warns of 'court notice' scam

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is warning people of a court notice scam being sent to residents across the county.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office

Officials said that these scam messages have key inaccuracies, which include:



All of the case numbers are the same and are in the incorrect format There is no Judge Michael Rodriguez at the Johnson County District Court You will not receive a court notice through text message, even on a holiday or a Sunday QR codes are not used to collect payment

You can call the District Court’s number (913-715-5400) if you are questioning the validity of a court notice.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.