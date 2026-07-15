Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit Riley Strain’s parents filed against his fraternity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last week, a Boone County, Missouri, judge dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit Riley Strain’s parents filed against his fraternity.

Strain was a senior at Mizzou and a member of the Delta Chi fraternity.

He went with a group of fraternity brothers to Nashville for spring break in March 2024.

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed a year after his death, claimed the fraternity was negligent in protecting Strain, who disappeared after a night out in downtown Nashville on March 8, 2024.

His body was found in the Cumberland River weeks later.

During the extensive search for Strain, audio revealed his group called police the afternoon after he went missing.

Strain was kicked out of Luke Bryan’s bar. Video captured him crossing 1st Avenue N to Gay Street before he disappeared.

His bank card was also found along the riverbank.

A toxicology report found Strain’s blood alcohol level was .228, and he had traces of Delta 9 in his system.

Police ultimately ruled his death appeared accidental.

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