Jury finds man guilty in 1996 cold case murder in KCK, not guilty in 1996 cold case

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Wyandotte County jury found a long-haul trucker guilty in one Kansas City, Kansas, cold case murder, but not guilty in a second KCK cold case murder.

The jury found Gary D. Davis, Sr., guilty in the November 1996 murder of Sameemah Mussawir, also known as Pearl Davis.

DNA found at the crime scene at Mussawir’s home linked the murder to Davis, authorities said in a Sept. 2023 news conference to announce the charges .

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covered the 2023 news conference and spoke to Arvetta Davis, Mussawir’s niece.

“I don’t even know why he came across her path," Davis said. “My aunt sewed, she had a transportation business running people up to Chillicothe correctional, she worked as an SRS driver, she had a daycare, she sold dinners, she sold bean pies, she was involved in her family lives, she did it all.”

Mussawir had two daughters and a large extended family

The jury found Davis not guilty in the murder of Christina King.

King’s body was found on Christmas Day 1998 behind an abandoned building in KCK.

Davis will be sentenced at 9 a.m. on February 26 in Wyandotte County Court.

He faces a mandatory life sentence.

