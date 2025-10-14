Juvenile critically injured Monday evening in scooter crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leawood Police said a juvenile suffered critical injuries Monday evening after a scooter he was riding was in a crash with a vehicle.

The incident happened about 6 p.m. on Lee Boulevard north of West 103rd Street, according to a police department news release.

Lee Boulevard was closed north of West 103rd Street while investigators gathered evidence.

No other information was available on how the accident happened, the juvenile's age and sex and if anyone in the vehicle was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

