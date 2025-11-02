Juvenile girl injured in rollover crash Sunday on Sunflower Road in De Soto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile girl was injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Sunflower Road in Johnson County.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department says first responders received a call around 12:15 p.m. Sunday on Sunflower Road south of Kansas Highway 10 in De Soto.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle lost control and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Two people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. The juvenile girl was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

